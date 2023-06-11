Pep Guardiola sends ‘warning’ to Real Madrid after Champions League glory

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has hilariously fired a warning short to Real Madrid following his side’s Champions League triumph.

City cruised to their first ever UEFA glory after beating Inter 1-0 in Saturday’s final in Istanbul, Turkey.

Rodri was the match-winner as the Spaniard netted in the 68th minute.

Reacting to the win, Pep sarcastically calls out Real Madrid, saying that they’re coming for their 14-time Champions League titles.

“The job is done, we don’t have anything left to win and don’t let Real Madrid get too confident, we’re thirteen away from them”. Pep said in an interview with TNT Sports after the match.

Madrid are record 14-time winners of the competition, with their latest win coming last year against Liverpool.

Giving his assessment on the win in a seperate interview, Guardiola added: “This trophy is so difficult to win. It could not be different and we knew it, firstly because they are really good.

“The first half we were so anxious. We could not find the free man, John Stones. But it was a question of being patient. I said at half-time, last time, in Porto, we were 1-0 down, now it’s 0-0. We adjusted some things but you have to be lucky in this competition.

” This competition is a coin [toss]. But we were there. I think it was written in the stars this season that it belonged to us and we did it.”