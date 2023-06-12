Ex-Chippa United and Royal AM gaffer Lukhubene gunned down at soccer tournament in SA

South African coach Mike Lukhubene has died after he was shot by gunmen on Sunday afternoon.

The former Chippa United and Royal AM gaffer, together with another person, were shot at a community soccer tournament in Khayelitsha.

According to a police report, the victims were sustained gunshot wounds to their heads and declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.

RIP Coach Mike 🕊️ really sad what’s going on in football 💔 — Gavin Hunt (@gavinhunt12) June 11, 2023

The shooters fled the scene soon after committing the crime.

The motive for the attack is yet to be determined.

