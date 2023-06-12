A hattrick of Castle Lager Premiership POTM awards for Fortune Binzi

Manica Diamonds forward Fortune Binzi has been named the Castle Lager Premiership Player Of the Month for three successive periods.

The striker, who is the league’s top goalscorer, has been named the best player in the months of March, April and May.

The honour puts him as the only player to win the gong this season.

He has scored nine goals in twelve games this season.

In the Coach of the Month category, Ngezi Platinum’s Takesure Chiragwi has won the award for April and May.

Madamburo are currently on top of the table with 23 points, one ahead of second placed Highlanders.

The March award went to Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa, who led the team to number one with two wins, with his side netting the most goals during the first calendar month of the season.