Pep Guardiola sets date for Man City departure after historic treble

Pep Guardiola is reportedly planning to leave Manchester City at the end of his current contract in 2025.

The 52-year-old gaffer has been with English club for the past seven and his recent contract extension came in November last year.

He signed a two-and-a-half years, bringing his stay to a close at the end of the 2024-25 season.

According to English outlet, The Guardian, Guardiola will not sign another deal and end his tenure after nine years.

The Spaniard, who has managed Barcelona Bayern Munich in the past, has won the EPL in five of the seven years he has been in England, also clinching two FA Cups, four League Cups and recently led the Citizens to their first ever UEFA Champions League glory.

The European triumph saw him completing a treble for the second time in his career, with the first one coming in 2008/09 with Barcelona.

Meanwhile, recent reports have suggested that Guardiola is interested in the possibility of coaching an international team after his Manchester City deal.