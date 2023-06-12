Tawanda Chirewa offered new deal by Ipswich Town after promotion to English Championship

Ipswich Town youngster Tawanda Chirewa has been offered a new deal following the team’s promotion to the Championship side.

Chirewa was one of the three senior players that were offered new contracts ahead of next season.

A statement by the club reads: “The Club can confirm its retained list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 season.

“Contract offers have been made to first-team duo Sone Aluko and Massimo Luongo, as well as youngster Tawanda Chirewa.”

The youngster made his first senior appearance in 2019, appearing as a second-half substitute in a 0–1 away loss to Colchester United in an EFL Trophy group stage match.

He became the second youngest player to make the first-team debut for the club at 16 years and 31 days old.

Chirewa signed his first professional contract with Ipswich on 2 November 2020, signing a deal until 2022, which was extended with another year to 2023.

The 19-year-old has featured mostly in the U23 team and his performances have seen him attracting attention from Arsenal and West Ham.