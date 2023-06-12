‘Wadzanai Stadium will be ready in August’

Wadzanai Stadium —the home of Shamva-based Premiership debutants Simba Bhora —will be ready to host league matches in August, an official from the club has said.

Simba used Wadzanai in their title winning season in the Northern Region Soccer League and decided to renovate it to a 10 000-seater facility they intent to use in their debut season in the Premiership.

The club, owned by mining mogul Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro, is currently using the National Sports Stadium as its temporary venue.

Club spokesperson Charles Nyatsine gave an update on the work being done, saying the grey areas of the stadium will be sorrted out by August.

“Apparently the major huddle is the VIP shed/roofing which we have already engaged and partly paid a company to do the job,” Nyatsine told Soccer24.

“The company has as of today stated the framework of the shed and they said it will take them two weeks to do and then another two weeks to mount it. That then gives us a total of one full month.

“We haven’t erected the perimeter fence yet as we await for the finalisation of the work on terraces but it’s not a big issue. We also have enhanced maintainance of our turf which we believe will be good to go by the time stated.

“So basically at most the stadium will be ready for use in August to be precise,” he added.

Once the Simba executive feels the facility is ready, the ZIFA First Instance Body (FIB) will inspect it to determine its readiness.