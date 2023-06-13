“Go to where you are loved”: Majabvi urges Nakamba

Former Dynamos midfield ace Justice Majabvi has urged Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba to consider being at a club where he is loved and assured game time.

Nakamba’s loan spell at Luton Town ended on a high as he helped the Rob Edwards-coached side secure promotion to the Premier League, after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Coventry City at Wembley.

The Hwange-bred midfield enforcer has since returned to his parent club Aston Villa —where he is contracted till June 2024.

Amid reports that Nakamba is not in the plans of Villa coach Unai Emery, Luton Town are reportedly planning to lure the former Club Brugge man to Kenilworth Road.

Majabvi reckons Nakamba should opt for a club where he is appreciated and gets game time.

“He is a good player , he has shown what he can do. I don’t want him to worry about impressing anyone, he should be more focused on settling at a club that respects him as a player,” Majabvi told Soccer24.

For a move to Luton to be realistic, Nakamba might have to lower his wage demands and Majabvi believes he should do so if the Premier League-bound side is a club which appreciates him.

“If the options are limited, I would urge him to accept that (the lowering of wages) and go there (to Luton), have more game time, rather than being at a team that will consider loaning him out,” said Majabvi.