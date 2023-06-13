Mbappe drops bombshell on his PSG future

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly informed PSG about his decision of not triggering the option to extend his contract until 2025.

Mbappe’s deal, which he signed last year, runs until the end of the 2023/24 season, with the option of a further year. The extra year is a player option – meaning it was up to Mbappe whether he wanted to trigger it or not.

According to reports in Europe, the French international has decided not take up the option of a 12-month extension on his contract. He informed the PSG hierarchy in a formal letter.

As it stands, Mbappé will therefore be a free agent come next June and the French club will lose their marquee player on a free transfer unless they sell him in this transfer window.

The development comes after Lionel Messi recently announced his departure from the Ligue 1 champions to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami in the United States.

Mbappe, who joined PSG in 2017 initially on loan from Monaco before a 180m euros move, has scored 212 goals in 260 games.

He has 38 goals in 68 games for France, including a hat-trick in last year’s final in Qatar, as France lost to Argentina on penalties.