Pitso Mosimane terminates contract with Saudi club

Pitso Mosimane has reportedly resigned as the head coach of Saudi club Al Ahli.

The South African coach recently led rhe team to promotion to the top flight league after winning the Championship in the first division.

According to SABC Sport, Mosimane terminated his contract following revelation that he hasn’t received his salary since January this year.

The amount owed also includes the bonuses earned for promoting the club to the Saudi Pro League (SPL), and for winning the second tier title.

Other technical team members, consisting of fellow South African technical team members — Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids – have not also received their salaries in recent months.

The publication adds that Mosimane, through his legal representatives, sent a letter to Al Ahli 15 days ago, informing them of the intention to terminate the contract.

The termination has also triggered the letter to FIFA, with the world’s football governing body regulations clear that a player or technical team member not paid in two months, can go ahead and terminate the contract.