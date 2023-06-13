Watch: Green Fuel give update on their home stadium in Chisumbanje

Green Fuel have given an update on the ongoing renovation works at their Green Fuel Arena in Chisumbanje.

The stadium is currently blocked from hosting top-flight games unless it meets the minimum standards required by the ZIFA First Instance Body.

The PSL newcomers is using Triangle United’s Gibbo Stadium in Triangle as their home ground.

Construction on some sections of the venue started at the beginning of the year, and according to an update issued by the club, most of the work has been done.