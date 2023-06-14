Arubi joins new club in South Africa

Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi has joined DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United after leaving relegated Marumo Gallants.

The 37-year-old former Dynamos goalkeeper had a decent season for the Limpopo-based side and helped them reach the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup.

But after Gallants were relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship at the end of the 2022/23 season, Arubi joined Sekhukhune.

“Washington Arubi has joined Sekhukhune United. Lucky Mohomi, Letsi Koapeng and Ranga Chivariro joined Richards Bay,” Marumo Gallants said in a statement.

Though Sekhukhune have not confirmed the deal, sources at the club say Arubi inked a one-year deal at Babina Noko.

The Zimbabwe international was reportedly also on the radar of Tanzania giants Simba SC.