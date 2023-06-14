Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam FC after seven years

Bruce Kangwa has left Tanzanian Premier League club Azam FC after seven years.

The utility player, who captained the side, departs following the end of his contract.

A statement by the club reads: “Thank you very much for your great contribution to our team for seven strong years, since we signed you in 2016 from Highlanders FC of Zimbabwe.

“You will remain in the memory of our club! We wish you all the best and more success wherever you go.”

Kangwa joined Azam from local giants Highlanders in 2016 and quickly became a key player, primarily as a left back.

He was named the club’s captain in 2020.