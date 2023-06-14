Newcastle United extend contract with Ndiweni

Newcastle United have extended the contract of Michael Ndiweni by another a year.

The Zimbabwean forward’s contract, which he signed last year, was set to end this month, but the Magpies activated an option to extend the stay.

The club also exercised the option on senior team player Amadou Diallo.

“United have activated options to extend the stays of Amadou Diallo and Michael Ndiweni,” the EPL side confirmed the news on their website.

Ndiweni has mainly featured for Newcastle’s Under 21s but trained with the senior team regularly in the past season.

The 19-year-old, who joined Newcastle in 2016, was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and is eligible to play for Zimbabwe. His father coaches youth football in Newcastle.

And his little brother, Ryan, is part of the. Newcastle United Under 18 set-up.

Meanwhile, the Magpies’ senior team will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season after finishing third in EPL.