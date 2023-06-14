Real Mallorca bids farewell to departing Kadewere

Real Mallorca has bade farewell to Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere.

The Warriors international spent the entire last season on loan at the Spanish top-flight side.

The transfer marked the first time a Zimbabwean joined a Spanish top-flight club.

The 27-year-old made nineteen appearances for Mallorca across all competitions, scoring two goals.

He will return to his parent club Lyon of French Ligue 1.

Posting on social media, Mallorca said: “Thank you for everything and good luck Tinotenda Kadewere. ”

Meanwhile, Kadewere has attracted interest from French Ligue 1 side Montpellier following the end of his loan in Spain.