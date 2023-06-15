2023/24 EPL fixtures released as Chelsea, Liverpool tie headline opening round

The fixtures for the new 2023/24 English Premier League season have been released.
Defending champions and treble winners Manchester City will open their new campaign against newcomers Burnley.
Liverpool and Chelsea, who both missed out at Champions League spots, will clash against each other in the headlining fixture in the opening round.
Manchester United will face Wolves, while Arsenal will play Nottingham Forest at home in their opening game
The season will start on August 11 2023.
Here are the opening round fixtures.
11/08/2023 20:00 Burnley v Manchester City
12/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
12/08/2023 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
12/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v Luton Town
12/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham
12/08/2023 17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
12/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace
13/08/2023 14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool
14/08/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton