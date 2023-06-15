2023/24 EPL fixtures released as Chelsea, Liverpool tie headline opening round

The fixtures for the new 2023/24 English Premier League season have been released.

Defending champions and treble winners Manchester City will open their new campaign against newcomers Burnley.

Liverpool and Chelsea, who both missed out at Champions League spots, will clash against each other in the headlining fixture in the opening round.

Manchester United will face Wolves, while Arsenal will play Nottingham Forest at home in their opening game

The season will start on August 11 2023.

Here are the opening round fixtures.

11/08/2023 20:00 Burnley v Manchester City

12/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United

12/08/2023 12:30 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

12/08/2023 15:00 Brighton v Luton Town

12/08/2023 15:00 Everton v Fulham

12/08/2023 17:30 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

12/08/2023 15:00 Sheffield United v Crystal Palace

13/08/2023 14:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

13/08/2023 16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

14/08/2023 20:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton