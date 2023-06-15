First 10 EPL Fixtures for Chelsea, Liverpool, Man U, City & Arsenal

The fixtures for the new 2023/24 English Premier League season have been released.

Manchester United first 10 fixtures

AUGUST

14 Wolves (H)

19 Tottenham (A)

26 Nottingham Forest (H)

SEPTEMBER

2 Arsenal (A)

16 Brighton (H)

23 Burnley (A)

30 Crystal Palace (H)

OCTOBER

7 Brentford (H)

21 Sheffield United (A)

28 Manchester City (H)

Liverpool first 10 fixtures

AUGUST

13 Chelsea (A)

19 Bournemouth (H)

26 Newcastle United (A)

SEPTEMBER

2 Aston Villa (H)

16 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

23 West Ham United (H)

30 Tottenham Hotspur (A)

OCTOBER

7 Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

21 Everton (H)

28 Nottingham Forest (H)

Manchester City first 10 fixtures

AUGUST

11 Burnley (A)

19 Newcastle United (H)

26 Sheffield United (A)

SEPTEMBER

2 Fulham (H)

16 West Ham United (A)

23 Nottingham Forest (H)

30 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

OCTOBER

7 Arsenal (A)

21 Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

28 Manchester United (A)

Chelsea first 10 fixtures

AUGUST

13 Liverpool (H)

19 West Ham United (A)

26 Luton Town (H)

SEPTEMBER

2 Nottingham Forest (H)

16 Bournemouth (A)

23 Aston Villa (H)

30 Fulham (A)

OCTOBER

7 Burnley (A)

21 Arsenal (H)

28 Brentford (H)

Arsenal first 10 fixtures

August

12 Nottingham Forest (H)

19 Crystal Palace (A)

26 Fulham (H)

SEPTEMBER

2 Manchester United (H)

16 Everton (A)

23 Tottenham (H)

30 Bournemouth (A)

OCTOBER

7 Manchester City (H)

21 Chelsea (A)

28 Sheffield United (H)