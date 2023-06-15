First 10 EPL Fixtures for Chelsea, Liverpool, Man U, City & Arsenal

The fixtures for the new 2023/24 English Premier League season have been released.
Manchester United first 10 fixtures
AUGUST
14 Wolves (H)
19 Tottenham (A)
26 Nottingham Forest (H)
SEPTEMBER
2 Arsenal (A)
16 Brighton (H)
23 Burnley (A)
30 Crystal Palace (H)
OCTOBER
7 Brentford (H)
21 Sheffield United (A)
28 Manchester City (H)
Liverpool first 10 fixtures
AUGUST
13 Chelsea (A)
19 Bournemouth (H)
26 Newcastle United (A)
SEPTEMBER
2 Aston Villa (H)
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
23 West Ham United (H)
30 Tottenham Hotspur (A)
OCTOBER
7 Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
21 Everton (H)
28 Nottingham Forest (H)
Manchester City first 10 fixtures
AUGUST
11 Burnley (A)
19 Newcastle United (H)
26 Sheffield United (A)
SEPTEMBER
2 Fulham (H)
16 West Ham United (A)
23 Nottingham Forest (H)
30 Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)
OCTOBER
7 Arsenal (A)
21 Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
28 Manchester United (A)
Chelsea first 10 fixtures
AUGUST
13 Liverpool (H)
19 West Ham United (A)
26 Luton Town (H)
SEPTEMBER
2 Nottingham Forest (H)
16 Bournemouth (A)
23 Aston Villa (H)
30 Fulham (A)
OCTOBER
7 Burnley (A)
21 Arsenal (H)
28 Brentford (H)
Arsenal first 10 fixtures
August
12 Nottingham Forest (H)
19 Crystal Palace (A)
26 Fulham (H)
SEPTEMBER
2 Manchester United (H)
16 Everton (A)
23 Tottenham (H)
30 Bournemouth (A)
OCTOBER
7 Manchester City (H)
21 Chelsea (A)
28 Sheffield United (H)