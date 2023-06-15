Kadewere thanks Real Mallorca for giving him. chance to make history

Tinotenda Kadewere has thanked Real Mallorca after spending the entire last season on loan at the Spanish top-flight side.

The transfer marked the first time a Zimbabwean joined a Spanish top-flight club.

The 27-year-old made nineteen appearances for Mallorca across all competitions, scoring two goals.

He will return to his parent club Lyon of French Ligue 1 after Mallorca decided against exercising an option to buy on the loan contract.

In a post on his Instagram account, Kadewere. thanked Mallorca for giving him a chance to “make history”.

He said: “What an experience, great atmosphere, amazing team, the best fans, history was made. All i can say is Thank you for everything Real Mallorca.”

Meanwhile, Kadewere has attracted interest from French Ligue 1 side Montpellier following the end of his loan in Spain.