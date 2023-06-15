Mabaya retained as Liverpool confirm more departures

Liverpool have retained Isaac Mabaya in their squad ahead of next season.

The 18-year-old defender signed a new deal with the EPL side last month to extend his stay, having joined the club at the age of 6.

He trained with Jurgen Klopp’s first team in last season’s pre-season schedule, where he was involved during the Asia tour and training camp in Austria.

Mabaya, who had his first pro deal with the Reds in 2021, was born in England to Zimbabwean parents.

He has enjoyed England recognition at U15 and U16 levels but can still switch allegiance to Zimbabwe in the future.

Liverpool have also confirmed the departure of Academy players Jack Bearne, Liam Hughes, Charlie Hayes-Green, Oscar Kelly, Fidel O’Rourke, Oludare Olufunwa and Iwan Roberts.

The seven youngsters join senior players Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts this summer.

Meanwhile, a contract offer has been made to third choice goalkeeper Adrian.