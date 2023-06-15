Pitso Mosimane breaks silence after terminating contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli

Pitso Mosimane has officially announced his departure from the post as the head coach of Saudi club Al Ahli.

Mosimane terminated his contract after eight months in charge and leading the team to promotion to the top flight league following their Championship triumph in the first division.

The South African gaffer has thanked the players, the technical and club staff for winning the first division league.

He said in a statement:

The departure follows revelation that he hasn’t received his salary since January this year.

The amount owed also includes the bonuses earned for promoting the club to the Saudi Pro League (SPL), and for winning the second tier title.

Other technical team members, consisting of fellow South African technical team members — Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids – have not also received their salaries in recent months.

The matter has since been reported to FIFA.