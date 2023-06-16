It’s heartbreaking to watch other countries playing, says Mkuruva

United States-based Zimbabwe international Tatenda Mkuruva has expressed sadness over the Warriors’ failure to take part in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals due to the FIFA suspension.

Zimbabwe was suspended by FIFA last year, for what the world governing body termed ‘third party interference’ after the country’s sports regulatory body body —the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA administration for a litany of allegations, chief among them failure to account for public funds .

FIFA insist the suspension can only be lifted upon the unconditional reinstatement of the Kamambo-led board and the impasse has resulted in Zimbabwe missing out on all international competitions.

Mkuruva, who kept goal for Zimbabwe at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon, bemoaned lack of international football for Zimbabwe, saying it hinders development.

“Mahn! Its heartbreaking to realize that the Zim National team still can’t compete in the upcoming international games currently ongoing, so sad to watch other countries playing, developing and competing at the highest level but us huh ma1,” he wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

The Michigan Stars goalkeeper becomes the latest Warriors star to speak out on the ban —France-based midfielder Marshall Munetsi, former AmaZulu star Ovidy Karuru have all previously taken to social media to voice their concerns oover it.

Due to the suspension, Zimbabwe missed out on the opportunity to play Morocco, after the Warriors were drawn in the same group with the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers.