Luton Town’s stance on Nakamba revealed as club boss confirms recruitment plans

Luton Town are reportedly considering signing Marvelous Nakamba on permanent transfer following his impressive loan spell in the previous campaign.

The Zimbabwean midfielder joined the the Hatters on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa in January and quickly became a key player in the squad. He won the club’s Player of the Month for March, while also pushing the side to EPL promotion.

According to Luton Today, Nakamba is among a number of players wanted by the EPL-bound team.

Town CEO Gary Sweet confirmed the recruitment plans are well underway but didn’t state the targets.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Sweet said: “We have got a lot to do, with the window opening this week, we’re obviously doing an awful lot of work in terms of our recruitment.

“We do a lot of diligence on our recruitment, so that’s beavering away underneath and we’ll start soon to be active I think on that and that’s when it starts to get even more real.”

Nakamba has already been transfer listed by his parent club Villa.

It was reported last week that coach Unai Emery and co have “no intention” to reintegrate him back in the squad.

The Villans are now likely to sell the player in this transfer window as his contract is set to expire in June 2024.