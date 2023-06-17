Bulawayo-born youngster released by Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have released Zimbabwean youngster Tafadzwa Tapudzai after six years with the club’s academy.

The 18-year-old Bulawayo-born was released along with four other Academy players.

A statement by the club confirmed the departures, saying: ” Jake Bradford, Danai Rhule, Josh Chapman, Tafadzwa Tapudzai and Kamil Maciag have been released.

“Sheffield Wednesday would like to place on record our thanks to all those leaving Hillsborough and wish the players all the best for the future.”

Another Zimbabwean at Sheffield Wednesday, Sean Fusire, will remain at the club on their return to the English Championship next season.

The young midfielder, who made his senior debut in February in an FA Cup, was promoted to the first team along with two other Academy players.

He signed his first professional contract with the Championship-bound club in December last year.