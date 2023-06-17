English club join race in signing Nakamba

West Bromwich are reportedly keeping tabs on Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba after Aston Villa transfer listed him.

The 29-year-old spent a six-month loan spell at Luton Town this past season from January, playing a part in their return to the top-flight.

However, Villa coach Unai Emery and co have “no intention” to reintegrate him back into the squad and the player is. now attracting interest from other clubs.

According to English outlet The Mirror’s Darren Witcoop, Championship side West Brom have become the latest club to express their interest in signing Nakamba and are reportedly monitoring his situation at Villa.

Luton Town are also in the mix and are considering signing the Warriors international on a permanent transfer following his impressive loan spell in the previous campaign.

With more interest emerging, the Villans are likely to sell the player in this transfer window as his contract is set to expire in June 2024.