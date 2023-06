Ngezi Platinum Stars have officially unveiled their new team bus.

The unveiling was done at the club’s home ground Baobab Stadium in Ngezi.

The luxury Golden Dragon Navigator coach will be primarily used by the senior team.

Madamburo are bankrolled by platinum mining giant Zimplats.

Ngezi Platinum are currently on top of the Castle Lager Premiership with twenty three points.

Pics Credit: Twitter/Ngezi Platinum Stars