“Dynamos or FC Platinum”: Nyoni picks preferred destinations

Former Maritzburg United winger Gabriel Nyoni has chosen either Dynamos or FC Platinum as his two preferred destinations ahead of his surprise return to professional football.

The 30-year-old speed merchant announced that he is coming out of retirement, nearly a year after a foot injury forced him to hang his boots.

While Nyoni initially chose to be tight-lipped on the local club he wishes to join, the former Zimbabwe international has since revealed that DeMbare or defending champions FC Platinum top his wishlist.

“As everyone knows, I have played for two of the big teams in Zimbabwe (Highlanders and CAPS United) and haven’t played for Dynamos only,” Nyoni told Soccer24.

“I have always wanted to relieve the moments at Highlanders one more time and at the same time its my wish to finish what I started at CAPS United. And I have always had a fantasy to play under Norman Mapeza. He has always been a good man and loved his toughness. So I’m in a dilemma but given a chance with any team I would join them,” he added.

Nyoni, who was the Highlanders captain before joining CAPS in 2019, insists Bosso fans will understand his desire to play for Dynamos.

“Dynamos can’t be too far from my choice, but given a chance why not? I love Highlanders and if given a chance to rejoin them I would but if not, I think fans would understand my decision,” said Nyoni.

“At this stage of my career and coming back from a long term injury it’s all about the team that gives you a chance to showcase what you still have. And everyone that knows me, knows I give my 100% whenever I play.

“It’s all about belief, the team that believes in you the most is the team you choose. I have always enclined myself with those that believe in what I can add to the team,” he added.

Nyoni left Bosso in December 2018 and joined CAPS ahead of the 2019 season, before being signed by Maritzburg United five months later.

At the Team Of Choice, he was restricted to just 12 appearances in all competitions due to nagging injuries.

Cape Town-based Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Umoya was the last club he played for.