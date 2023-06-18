Pitso Mosimane joins new club after Saudi Arabia exit

Pitso Mosimane has joined a new club following his departure at Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli.

Mosimane terminated his contract after eight months in charge and leading the team to promotion to the top flight league following their Championship triumph in the first division.

The departure follows revelation that he hasn’t received his salary since January this year.

The amount owed also includes the bonuses earned for promoting the club to the Saudi Pro League (SPL), and for winning the second tier title.

And it hasn’t taken him a long time to find a new club as he joins Al Wahda FC of United Arab Emirates.

A statement released by the Emirati side reads: “Al Wahda FC Company has signed with the South African Technical Director Pitso Mosimane to lead the first team as a Head Coach.

“The Club’s Board of Directors welcomes Mr Mosimane to the Home of Champion ; wishing him the success in serving the club’s leadership, administration and fans ambitions.”