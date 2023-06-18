PSG identify top candidate to takeover as head coach

Paris Saint-Germain are set to appoint Luis Enrique as their new coach after their pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann failed.

Enrique has been out of work since being sacked by Spain following their shock World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco.

According to French outlet L’Équipe, the former Barcelona boss has emerged as the leading candidate the involved parties are in advanced talks.

The gaffer is named as having the support of club officials in Doha.

Current manager Christophe Galtier has already been dismissed pending an announcement from the club.

Meanwhile, Former PSG midfielder Thiago Motta has also been linked with the vacant job.

Motta, 40, currently works at Bologna, having previously managed PSG’s Under-19s during the 2018-19 season.

Sergio Conceicao and Marcelo Gallardo have also been considered for the job.