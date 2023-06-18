Shabanie, TelOne game abandoned due to violence

The ZIFA Central Region Division One game between Shabanie Mine and TelOne was abandoned before the fulltime whistle due to crowd trouble.

The match, which was played at Maglas Stadium in Zvishavane on Sunday, prematurely ended in the 85th minute.

The home fans pelted stones at everyone on the pitch, protesting the referee’s decision to give a free kick that led to a goal.

TelOne won the set-piece on the edge of Shabanie’s box and Blessing Sahondo struck straight to the back of the net.

Following the crowd trouble, the referee stopped the play before the game was officially abandoned after a prolonged period of disorder.

The scoreline was reading 1-0 at the time of abandonment.

TelOne will remain on top of the table with 23 points, while awaiting the judgement from the League.

Shabanie, on the other hand, will drop into relegation zone, depending on the outcome of the games involving bottom three placed teams – CM Academy, Blanket Mine and Amazon.