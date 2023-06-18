Updated list of teams qualified for the 2023 Afcon finals

Three more teams have qualified for the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast next year.

The qualifying campaign entered matchday five this week.

Zambia joined South African as another COSAFA nation going to the finals.

Equatorial Guinea and Egypt also qualified on Matchday 5.

Ivory Coast booked their place at the finals tournament as hosts, while defending champions Senegal, Morocco, Algeria, Burkina Faso and Tunisia complete the list.

A total of 24 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament.

Qualified Teams So Far:

Ivory Coast (Hosts – Group A)

Burkina Faso (Group B)

Algeria (Group F)

Tunisia (Group J)

Morocco (Group K)

South African (Group K)

Senegal (Group L)

Egypt (Group D)

Zambia (Group H)

Equatorial Guinea (Group J)

Meanwhile, Sao Tome and Principe, Botswana, Lesotho and Madagascar, Libya, Liberia, Comoros, South Sudan, Ethiopia, are already out of the tournament.

The last round of fixtures – Matchday 6 – will be played in September.