Bournemouth have fired head coach Gary O’Neil after just seven months in charge. as the substantive head.

O’Neil took over as caretaker manager in August and was given an 18-month deal in November; he guided Bournemouth to a 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

He picked up 36 points during his time in charge and guided the club to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League, with many believing he was a Manager of the Year candidate.

In a statement released this afternoon, the club confirmed O’Neil’s departure, saying:

“We can today confirm we have parted company with head coach Gary O’Neil.

“Gary leaves the club after overseeing 37 matches last season, initially on an interim basis before being formally appointed to his first head coaching role in November.

“A return of 10 wins and six draws in the Premier League was enough to maintain the club’s position in the top flight, effectively securing survival with four matches remaining following a memorable run of results in April.”

O’Neil coached Warriors Zemura before the player was blocked by the club towards the end of the season.

Zemura qas blocked by the club’s hierarchy after he signed a contract with Italian Serie A club Udinese without their knowledge.