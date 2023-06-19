Edouard Mendy among four Chelsea players on verge of moving to Saudi Arabia

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is on his way out after agreeing to personal terms with Saudi side Al Ahli.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 31-year-old, who is contracted until 2025, has entered the ‘final stages’ of negotiations with Saudi side Al Ahli and is set to sign on a permanent deal.

Mendy is expected to pen a deal lasting until June 2026, taking him to the age of 34.

N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech are the other Chelsea players that are primed to sign for Saudi-based clubs.

Kante, who will be a free agent at the end of June, is close to agreeing a deal to join Al Ittihad.

Ziyech is wanted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr, while Al Hilal has entered into talks over the signing of defender Koulibaly.