Fourteen teams qualify for Afcon 2023 so far

Fourteen teams have so far qualified for the 2023 Afcon finals in Ivory Coast next year.

The qualifying campaign entered matchday five this week.

Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde and Mali became the latest teams to book their place at the finals.

Zambia joined South African on Saturday as another COSAFA nation going to the finals.

Equatorial Guinea and Egypt also qualified on Matchday 5.

Ivory Coast booked their place at the finals tournament as hosts, while defending champions Senegal, Morocco, Algeria, Burkina Faso and Tunisia complete the list.

A total of 24 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament.

Qualified Teams So Far:

Ivory Coast (Hosts – Group A)

Burkina Faso (Group B)

Algeria (Group F)

Tunisia (Group J)

Morocco (Group K)

South African (Group K)

Senegal (Group L)

Egypt (Group D)

Zambia (Group H)

Equatorial Guinea (Group J)

Nigeria (Group A)

Guinea-Bissau (Group A)

Cape Verde (Group B)

Mali (Group G)

Meanwhile, Sao Tome and Principe, Botswana, Lesotho and Madagascar, Libya, Liberia, Comoros, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Eswatini, Niger and Rwanda are already out of the tournament.

The last round of fixtures – Matchday 6 – will be played in September.