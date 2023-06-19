Green Fuel’s Chisumbanje Stadium cleared to host PSL games

Green Fuel FC’s Green Fuel Stadium has been cleared to host PSL games starting next month.

The stadium was blocked from hosting top-flight matches due to its condition which didn’t meet the minimum standards required by the ZIFA First Instance Body (FIB).

The PSL newcomers used Triangle United’s Gibbo Stadium in Triangle as their home ground for their first twelve rounds in the top-flight campaign.

Construction on some sections of the venue started at the beginning of the year, and most of the renovation work was completed last week.

The FIB inspected the ground over the weekend, and it was cleared to start hosting PSL games.

Green Fuel announced the news on their Facebook account, saying: “On a good note Green Fuel has been allowed to host premiership games at Green Fuel stadium starting this coming month. The technical was there yesterday (Saturday) and approved the stadium.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02NVNCSXqgYtNDSmfL1CrByEEhN6cjYNg2yQLH6NaGfxA4iSfZ7nz1aCgpgrZCG7Zhl&id=100065264750077&mibextid=Nif5oz

The club’s first match at their Chisumbanje ground is expected to be against Chicken Inn on Matchday 14 after their to Bulawayo to face Bulawayo Chiefs during the first weekend of July.