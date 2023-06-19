Sheasham continue to upgrade Bata Stadium after PSL approval

Sheasham have taken advantage of the current Castle Lager Premiership break to continue upgrading their home ground, Bata Stadium.

The Gweru venue was recently cleared to host PSL games after major renovations were completed last month.

The Castle Lager Premiership debutants used Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane as an alternative home ground since the start of the season after their stadium initially failed to meet the minimum standards to host league games.

The club completed the construction of a section of the terraces, while also renovating the changing rooms.

They also upgraded the VIP section to meet the minimum standards required by the ZIFA First Instance Body.

With the season currently on a three-week break, the Construction Boys are adding more shades on the VIP section.

Sheasham, who are currently sitting in 15th place on the Castle Lager Premiership table, will face Triangle United in their next game during the first weekend of. July before hosting Ngezi Platinum Stars at Bata Stadium on Matchday 14.

Pic Credit: Facebook/Sheasham FC