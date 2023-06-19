Two SA giants interested in Warriors international Benyu

South African top-flight giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are interested in signing Warriors international Kundai Benyu.

The 25-year-old England-born midfielder is currently a free agent after leaving Icelandic side ÍBV Vestmannaeyjar in January this year.

Speaking to Goal.com, the former Celtic man has revealed interest from South African Premier Soccer League despite being targeted by teams from Saudi Arabia and UAE, while also rejecting a return to Scotland.

“I feel I’m ready [for SA PSL football],” said the Zimbabwean. “It will be a challenge of course because I have only played my football in Africa on a few occasions with Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations which is the highest standard of African football.

“I handled myself well there so there is nothing stopping me from showing what I’m capable of doing in South Africa. Obviously, it will be a challenge, I need to adjust because I know every league is different.”

He added: “South Africa is just around the corner from Zimbabwe. I have a lot of family members in Zim. The interest from South African teams is more serious.

“It will be a difficult decision, there is a lot to take in. But whenever I have a gut feeling about something I go for it.

“Personally I want to do as much as I can do in South Africa. I feel I’m at an age where I’m coming into my prime and hopefully, achieve something in the African Champions League. I’m sure I’ll reach a decision that I’ll be happy with.”