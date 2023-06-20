Coventry reveals when the fate of the country’s football will be sealed

Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry has revealed when the fate of the country’s football will be sealed.

The country has for the past year been suspended from international football by FIFA due to government’s interference in running the local game after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA executive.

A delegation from the world football governing body arrived in the country last month to meet the SRC, ZIFA board and the suspended officials, led by Felton Kamambo and find a solution to the problems affecting Zimbabwean football.

Addressing stakeholders Monday’s workshop that was arranged by ZTN, Coventry said the country will have a clear direction in the coming three weeks.

“I can’t disclose a lot but I can say in the next three weeks we are going to take a big step,” she said.

“We are on the right track and quite certain we are going to have some news.

“It’s going to make or break some but it’s good news for many.

“We want our soccer to be great, we believe that we have extraordinary talent, and we want to ensure that we get it right and not let down our younger generation.”