Mosimane breaks silence on Kaizer Chiefs links, says he no longer applies for jobs

Pitso Mosimane has revealed that there was no contact with Kaizer Chiefs before he took up a job at United Arab Emirates side Al Wahda FC.

There were widespread rumours linking Mosimane with a move to Chiefs ahead of next season after the coach left his job at Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

The reports suggested that the South African gaffer applied for the and the two parties were still negotiating the terms.

But the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss joined the Emirati side on Saturday, putting an end to speculation linking him with a return to South African.

Commenting on the Chiefs rumours for the first time, Mosimane denied ever getting into talks with the club as he didn’t apply for the job.

“It’s not about Kaizer Chiefs,” said Mosimane as per iDiski Times. “We will coach anywhere where there is a project that we think is good and is right. But we’re not in a position to be sending applications form.

“No, we don’t send application forms. If somebody really, really wants you, he’ll come to you, he’ll talk to you.

“I’ll take a call from anybody. I’m a professional, I’m a football coach. I take a call from anybody, I don’t discriminate, I don’t judge, I’m a professional.

“I look at the project, is the project good, worth doing it? Look where we came from with Al Ahli Saudi, I knew about the challenges. The team was under administration, we all knew about it.”