Knowledge Musona has joined a new club after leaving Al Tai of the Saudi Pro League.

The Zimbabwean didn’t renew his contract with the top-flight club and will join Al Riyadh FC.

He will join the club from 1 July after becoming the Riyadh-based side’s first signing of the window.

Al Riyadh will play in the Saudi Pro League next season after winning promotion in the just ended season.

The club finished on number 4 in the First Division to earn the promotion.