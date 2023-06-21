Ranga Chivaviro open to represent Zimbabwe

Ranga Chivaviro has opened about playing for the Zimbabwean national team.

The striker, who was with Marumo Gallants last season, was born in Limpopo, South Africa to a Zimbabwean father and a South African mother and grew up in Mpumalanga.

The 30-year-old hasn’t played for his country of birth and in interview on South African radio station Metro FM, he revealed there was a talk about him playing for the Warriors in 2018.

Chivaviro said: “It has come to me before in 2018, but I’m not sure if you’re able to represent the country when you don’t have identification documents.

“But the talk was (there) when I was still playing for Baroka, apparently it’s possible especially when one of your parents is from that country, I think you’re seeing it with European countries.”

The Limpopo-born striker

added that he would still consider the call-up if Zimbabwe in approach him again.

He said: “Honestly it would definitely be food for thought. I wouldn’t blatantly say ‘no’. I would obviously think about it and I think in the end consider it.

“I’ve always said this, it’s a good honour to represent your own country or a certain country. As a footballer, one day when you retire and you’re sitting at home, it’s nice to look back and say I’ve donned a certain national jersey you know.”