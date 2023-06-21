Supersport United boss confirms coaching plans for Onismor Bhasera

Supersport United CEO Stan Matthews has confirmed Onismor Bhasera will coach the club’s academy once he retires from playing football.

Bhasera’s contract is set to expire at the end of this month and there has been speculation that he might not return to play football next season.

The 37-year-old, who has been with SuperSport since 2016, started doing his coaching courses this year.

Speaking at a workshop that was arranged by ZTN in Harare, Matthews said:

“Our relationship with Zimbabwe is strong and deep. In my club right now, I have Onismor Bhasera.

“He is turning 38 but still playing and will definitely move him into the academy as a coach once he finishes playing.”

The SuperSport boss added: “Bhasera was the captain last season for his qualities on and off the field, fighting spirit, dedication, discipline and work ethic.

“Even at his age right now, he’s probably in top three in fitness at the club.”

Kaitano Tembo is another Zimbabwean who went into coaching at the club soon after ending his playing career.

Tembo rose through the ranks from an academy coach to taking over the reins at the senior team.