Three more Chelsea players to join Saudi clubs after Kante transfer is completed

Three more Chelsea players are expected to move to Saudi Arabia following the transfer of N’Golo Kante to Al-Ittihad.

Kante will join the Saudi Pro League side in July when his contract with the Blues expires this month.

The midfielder will link up with fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema at the club, after he joined the ranks of top players joining up with the Saudi Pro League, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for rivals Al-Nassr.

A statement posted by the Saudi champions confirming the move read: “Ittihad Club wishes Kante success in achieving the club’s goals and fulfilling the expectations of all the club’s fans and supporters during his time with the team.”

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is also on his way out after agreeing to personal terms with Saudi side Al Ahli.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech are the other Blues players that are primed to sign for Saudi-based clubs.

Ziyech is wanted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr, while Al Hilal has entered into talks over the signing of defender Koulibaly.