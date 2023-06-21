Zemura becomes Zim’s most valuable player

Former Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura is now Zimbabwe’s most valuable football player.

The Warriors jumped to the top of the list after playing in his debut English Premier League season with the Cherries.

He was a regular in the team until the later stages of the campaign when the club froze him out after entering into talks with Italian Serie A club Udinese without their knowledge.

In the latest valuation by German website Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old now has a market value of €6m, up from €4m.

Marshall Munetsi also moved up on the ladder and is now valued at €4m to become the second most valuable Zimbabwean player.

The Stade de Reims midfielder, who recently penned a new contract until 2026, was named among the five breakout stars of the just ended Ligue 1 season.

Marvelous Nakamba’s market value has slumped to €4m, losing €1m in value over the past season.

The midfielder, who moved to Aston Villa for €12m in 2019, has seen his value diminishing over the years after struggling for game at the Birmingham-based side.

He spent the second half of the just ended campaign at Luton Town in the English Championship and used the short loan stay in the Championship to rediscover his form after spending the first half of the term frozen out at Villa.

Tinotenda Kadewere, Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona have also seen their market values dropping.

Billiat was Zimbabwe’s most valuable player based in Africa for many years.

The drop comes after the Kaizer Chiefs forward spent the majority of previous campaign sidelined with injuries, while age is catching up with him.

Musona’s advanced age has also seen him losing value despite putting a better all-round performance last term.

He will join new promoted Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh FC mext season after leaving Al Tai.

Here is the top 10 list of most valuable Zimbabwean players.

Player Age Club Market

Value 1. Jordan Zemura 23 Udinese €6m 2. Marshall Munetsi 26 Stade de Reims €5m 3. Marvelous Nakamba 29 Aston Villa €4m 4. Tino Kadewere 27 Lyon €4m 5. Teenage Hadebe 27 Huston Dynamo €2m 6. Divine Lunga 28 Mamelodi Sundowns €1m 7. Knox Mutizwa 29 Golden Arrows €850K 8. Ronald Pfumbidzai 28 Supersport United €750K 9. Knowledge Musona 33 Al Riyadh €700K 10. Khama Billiat 32 Kaizer Chiefs €600K