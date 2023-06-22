Another Zim youngster offered pro deal in England

Another Zimbabwean youngster has been offered his first professional contract in England.

18-year-old defender Joey Phuthi has received an offer from Sheffield Wednesday along with two other Academy prospects.

According to the club, the Zimbabwe-born youngster will be promoted to the U21 team next season if he accepts the offer.

“Mackenzie Maltby, Joey Phuthi and Cian Flannery have been offered their maiden professional contracts to step up to the club’s Under-21s next season,” Sheffield Wednesday announced the news.

Phuthi becomes the latest Zimbabwean player to receive first professional contract in England.

He joins Sean Fusire as another Zimbabwean player to be retained by Sheffield Wednesday.

Other Zimbabwean youngsters that have recently signed their first pro deals in England include Liverpool’s Isaac Mabaya, Newcastle United’s Michael Ndiweni, Benjani Mwaruwari Jr and Zanda Siziba of Yeovil Town, Thierry Katsikunya of Aston Villa, Leon Chiwome (Wolves), and Sean Tarima of West Ham.