British embassy officials host Nakamba in Harare

British Embassy officials in Zimbabwe hosted Marvelous Nakamba in Harare on Wednesday.

The England-based midfielder meet the deputy ambassador Geraldine O’Callaghan, who also doubles as the as the embassy’s Development Director.

The embassy’s Social Development Adviser Isabelle Abbott Pugh also attended the meeting along with officials from Marvelous Nakamba Foundation -(MNF).

O’Callaghan said the meeting touched on the Aston Villa star’s foundation – MNF.

She said on Twitter: “Really enjoyed meeting with Marvelous Nakamb and hearing about the work his foundation is doing, supporting Zimbabwean learners with books, school fees and food. Inspiring!”

The foundation was formed as a way of the Nakamba’s way of giving back to the community, using the power of sport and education.

To date, the foundation has paid school fees for over 10,000 pupils countywide and helped fifty schools.

It is also in the process of constructing the Marvelous Nakamba Sporting Complex in Bulawayo.