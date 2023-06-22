It’s either Baobab or Bata for Simba Bhora

Premiership debutants Simba Bhora have opted to use either Boabab Stadium or Bata Stadium as their temporary home venue when the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League resumes on July 1.

The country’s top-flight league was suspended ealier this month to pave way for renovations at the National Sports Stadium, as it was home to eight of the 18 teams in the PSL and hosted a minimum of four matches per week.

After the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) announced that the National Sports Stadiumt not host more than two games per week after the resumption of the league, clubs which were using the giant facility were told to look for alternative venues.

Simba Bhora, who were one of the eight teams using the 60 000- seater while waiting for their home ground —Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva —to be ready, have opted for either Boabab in Mhondoro, or Bata in Gweru, as their temporary home venue.

“There are lans to get an alternative venue as directed,” Simba Bhora spokesperson Charles Nyatsine told Soccer24.

“Our first option is Baobab then our second option is Bata,” he added.

Reports indicate that Morris Depot will be one the venues set host PSL matches when the league resumes on July 1.