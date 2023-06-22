La Liga release fixtures for 2023/24 season

La Liga have released tghe fixtures for the 2023/24 season.
The games will begin on August 13, 2023.
Champions Barcelona will start the 2023/24 League season with an away fixture against Getafe, while Real Madrid will face Real Betis in the opening round.
The first Clásico will be played on October 29 at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium. The second meeting will be on April 21, 2024 at the Bernabéu.
Here are the opening round fixtures:
Almería vs Cádiz
Celta vs Valencia
Getafe vs Mallorca
Girona vs Granada
Osasuna vs Villarreal
Rayo VAllecano vs Athletic Club
Real Sociedad vs Atlético Madrid
Sevilla vs Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Betis
Las Palmas vs Alavés