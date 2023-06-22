Zvirekwi and co. win unfair dismisal case against Simba Bhora

The former Simba Bhora trio of Hardlife Zvirekwi, Nigel Tinarwo and Kumbirai Kapikinyu have won their unfair dismal case against the Premiership debutants after the intervention of the Football of Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ).

The trio had their contracts terminated by Simba ealier this year, with Zvirekwi sent packing for issues to with ‘indiscipline’.

A week after their dismissal, the players approached FUZ, seeking representation on the matter.

In a statement, the Desmond Maringwa-led FUZ revealed that the trio had won its case against Simba.

“It all ended in smiles for the Former Simba Bhora trio of Hardlife Zvirekwi, Nigel Tinarwo, and Kumbirayi Kapikinyu. In this case whereas, the club Simba Bhora FC unilaterally terminated the players’ contracts without just cause,” reads the statement.

“Footballers Union of Zimbabwe engaged the Ministry of Labour seeking redress and the club was explicitly told that :

1. Termination should be under a model code

2. Or under incapacity

3. Or under operational requirements. (retrenchment).

“4.Under the existing FIFA statutes. Outside that, then the players should be reinstated without loss of pay & benefits or they pay out the entire contract from the date of unfair dismissal. A certificate of settlement was issued and signed by both parties.”