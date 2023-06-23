COSAFA appoints Zimbabwean official to top post

COSAFA has confirmed the appointment of Zimbabwean official Francis Makonese as the Deputy Executive Director.

Makonese has been in football adminstration amd holds a postgraduate qualification in sports management from the FIFA/CIES Executive Program.

A statement from the regional football body reads: “COSAFA delighted to unveil Francis Makonese as Deputy Executive Director following a rigorous recruitment process.

“Makonese comes with a strong background in law and sports management. He has a law degree from Nelson Mandela University and a postgraduate qualification in sports management from the FIFA/CIES Executive Program.

“He therefore possesses a valued combination of legal expertise and sports industry knowledge.”

Makonese has previously engaged with COSAFA in various capacities, demonstrating his commitment to the growth and development of sports in the region.

He began his journey with COSAFA by volunteering at the grassroots level and organising Under-15 girls’ football tournaments as part of the COSAFA Legacy Programmes.

Over time, Francis’s involvement with COSAFA expanded, and he contributed to the organisation’s legislative changes to be in line with the international standards as required by the Confederation of African Football.