Plymouth Argyle extend Brendan Galloway contract

Plymouth Argyle have extended the contract of Brendan Galloway ahead of their return to the English Championship next season.

Galloway’s deal was set to expire at the end of this month after signing an eighteen-month contract in January 2022, to extend his initial one-year stay.

After making twenty-four appearances across all competitions in the previous season, the 27-year-old will have his deal extended by another year.

“Brendan Galloway has played sufficient games to have triggered a one-year extension to his current contract,” Plymouth Argyle announced on their website.

The club’s coach Steven Schumacher said: “Brendan is a good player. Every times he plays he does well and we don’t lose many games when he’s involved.

“This was a clause that was put into the contract I think maybe slightly before I was the manager, that if he plays a certain amount of appearances then he activates a new deal.”