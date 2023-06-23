South Africa beat Zimbabwe to hand Chivaviro his first international call-up

South Africa have beaten Zimbabwe in snapping Ranga Chivaviro and handed him his first international call-up.

The red-hot striker recently confirmed that he is open to represent Zimbabwe in international football.

The 30-year-old, who was with Marumo Gallants last season, was born in Limpopo, South Africa to a Zimbabwean father and a South African mother and grew up in Mpumalanga. This makes him eligible to play for any of the two nations.

Speaking on Metro FM this week, Chivaviro said: “Honestly it would definitely be food for thought (if I’m called to the Warriors). I wouldn’t blatantly say ‘no’. I would obviously think about it and I think in the end consider it.

“I’ve always said this, it’s a good honour to represent your own country or a certain country. As a footballer, one day when you retire and you’re sitting at home, it’s nice to look back and say I’ve donned a certain national jersey you know.”

But South Africa have moved ahead as they offered the player his first call-up in the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the COSAFA Cup.

The tournament will take place from 5 to 16 July 2023 in Durban and the Warriors are not taking part due to the FIFA ban.

Here is the preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for the 2023 COSAFA Cup.